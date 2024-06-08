Construction set to begin June 10 on section of M-28

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A stretch of M-28 near Raco will be under construction for most of the summer.

Starting Monday, June 10, the five-mile stretch of road between Dick Road and Sullivan Creek Trail will be completely resurfaced.

The $1.3 million project run by the Michigan Department of Transportation will include crack filling, adding rumble strips and pavement markers, repairing guardrails and more, in addition to a complete resurfacing.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open with an 11-foot lane restriction.

The project is estimated for completion by Sept. 27.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our coverage

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Construction set to begin June 10 on section of M-28