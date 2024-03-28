Construction season has almost arrived. Here's what ODOT will be working on near Columbus

Nathan Hart, Columbus Dispatch
The Interstate 70-71 and St. Rt. 315 reconstruction mega-project, photographed in July 2023.
The sounds of jackhammers and bulldozers will soon fill the air around Columbus.

As weather warms and the sun shines a bit longer, construction crews will begin, or continue, working on a slew of projects during spring and summer, also known as construction season.

Here's the central Ohio projects the Ohio Department of Transportation will be working on over the next months, and their costs, according to its website.

Franklin County

  • I-70/I-71 Downtown Ramp Up: $1.4 billion

  • I-70/I-270/Brice Road Westbound Interchange Improvements: $78 million

  • I-70/I-270 Eastbound Interchange Improvements: $76.6 million

  • SR-161 Widening: $75 million

  • U.S. 23/Rathmell Road/I-270 Improvements: $31.8 million

  • Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation: $11.1 million

  • City of Columbus Traffic Signal Upgrades: $10.4 million

  • State Route 315 Bridge Work: $8.9 million

  • I-670 Resurfacing and Bridge Work: $8.3 million

  • I-670 Pavement Rehabilitation and Bridge Repair: $7 million

  • E. Broad Street at S. Hamilton Road Intersection: $6.6 million

  • Gantz Road/McComb Road/Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation: $5.3 million

  • Reese Road (County Road 131) Bridge Rehabilitation: $2.8 million

  • I-70 over Nelson Road Bridge Repair: $2.6 million

  • Courtright Road Overpass Safety Improvement: $2.5 million

  • Pedestrian safety improvements in City of Columbus: $2.2 million

  • SR 3 and Hudson Street Intersection Improvements: $1.5 million

  • U.S. 33 noise wall: $1.1 million

  • Alum Creek Drive Railroad Crossing Reconstruction: $100,000

Delaware County

  • Route 36/37 Point Improvements: $31.1 million

  • U.S. 36/SR 37 Bridge Replacement: $5.9 million

  • State Route 605 and Fancher Road Intersection Improvements: $2 million

  • SR 257 bridge rehabilitation: $200,000

Licking County

  • I-70 Far East Freeway: $433 million

  • State Route 16 Bridge Replacement: $14.4 million

  • District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements: $2.4 million

  • State Route 37 Bridge Replacement: $670,000

Fairfield County

  • I-70 Far East Freeway: $433 million

  • U.S. 22/SR 159/Delmont Road Intersection Improvements: $3.4 million

  • District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements: $2.4 million

Madison County

  • I-71 Widening and Rehabilitation: $126.5 million

  • SR-29 at I-70 Improvements: $12.2 million

  • Middle Pike (County Road 10) Bridge Rehabilitation: $1.1 million

Pickaway County

  • U.S. 23 Resurfacing and Crossover Removal: $5.6 million

  • SR 56 and U.S. 22 Resurfacing: $1 million

  • SR 62 Culvert Replacement: $430,000

How can I check traffic conditions near me?

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a live, updated map of construction and other traffic delays at OHGO.com. The service is also available as a mobile phone app.

