Construction season has almost arrived. Here's what ODOT will be working on near Columbus

The sounds of jackhammers and bulldozers will soon fill the air around Columbus.

As weather warms and the sun shines a bit longer, construction crews will begin, or continue, working on a slew of projects during spring and summer, also known as construction season.

Here's the central Ohio projects the Ohio Department of Transportation will be working on over the next months, and their costs, according to its website.

Franklin County

I-70/I-71 Downtown Ramp Up : $1.4 billion

I-70/I-270/Brice Road Westbound Interchange Improvements : $78 million

I-70/I-270 Eastbound Interchange Improvements : $76.6 million

SR-161 Widening : $75 million

U.S. 23/Rathmell Road/I-270 Improvements : $31.8 million

Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation : $11.1 million

City of Columbus Traffic Signal Upgrades : $10.4 million

State Route 315 Bridge Work : $8.9 million

I-670 Resurfacing and Bridge Work : $8.3 million

I-670 Pavement Rehabilitation and Bridge Repair : $7 million

E. Broad Street at S. Hamilton Road Intersection : $6.6 million

Gantz Road/McComb Road/Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation : $5.3 million

Reese Road (County Road 131) Bridge Rehabilitation : $2.8 million

I-70 over Nelson Road Bridge Repair : $2.6 million

Courtright Road Overpass Safety Improvement : $2.5 million

Pedestrian safety improvements in City of Columbus : $2.2 million

SR 3 and Hudson Street Intersection Improvements : $1.5 million

U.S. 33 noise wall : $1.1 million

Alum Creek Drive Railroad Crossing Reconstruction: $100,000

Delaware County

Route 36/37 Point Improvements : $31.1 million

U.S. 36/SR 37 Bridge Replacement : $5.9 million

State Route 605 and Fancher Road Intersection Improvements : $2 million

SR 257 bridge rehabilitation: $200,000

Licking County

I-70 Far East Freeway : $433 million

State Route 16 Bridge Replacement : $14.4 million

District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements : $2.4 million

State Route 37 Bridge Replacement: $670,000

Fairfield County

I-70 Far East Freeway : $433 million

U.S. 22/SR 159/Delmont Road Intersection Improvements : $3.4 million

District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements: $2.4 million

Madison County

I-71 Widening and Rehabilitation : $126.5 million

SR-29 at I-70 Improvements : $12.2 million

Middle Pike (County Road 10) Bridge Rehabilitation: $1.1 million

Pickaway County

U.S. 23 Resurfacing and Crossover Removal : $5.6 million

SR 56 and U.S. 22 Resurfacing : $1 million

SR 62 Culvert Replacement: $430,000

How can I check traffic conditions near me?

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a live, updated map of construction and other traffic delays at OHGO.com. The service is also available as a mobile phone app.

nhart@dispatch.com

@PartofMyHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What is ODOT working on near Columbus this spring and summer?