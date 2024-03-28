Construction season has almost arrived. Here's what ODOT will be working on near Columbus
The sounds of jackhammers and bulldozers will soon fill the air around Columbus.
As weather warms and the sun shines a bit longer, construction crews will begin, or continue, working on a slew of projects during spring and summer, also known as construction season.
Here's the central Ohio projects the Ohio Department of Transportation will be working on over the next months, and their costs, according to its website.
Franklin County
I-70/I-71 Downtown Ramp Up: $1.4 billion
I-70/I-270/Brice Road Westbound Interchange Improvements: $78 million
I-70/I-270 Eastbound Interchange Improvements: $76.6 million
SR-161 Widening: $75 million
U.S. 23/Rathmell Road/I-270 Improvements: $31.8 million
Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation: $11.1 million
City of Columbus Traffic Signal Upgrades: $10.4 million
State Route 315 Bridge Work: $8.9 million
I-670 Resurfacing and Bridge Work: $8.3 million
I-670 Pavement Rehabilitation and Bridge Repair: $7 million
E. Broad Street at S. Hamilton Road Intersection: $6.6 million
Gantz Road/McComb Road/Trabue Road Bridge Rehabilitation: $5.3 million
Reese Road (County Road 131) Bridge Rehabilitation: $2.8 million
I-70 over Nelson Road Bridge Repair: $2.6 million
Courtright Road Overpass Safety Improvement: $2.5 million
Pedestrian safety improvements in City of Columbus: $2.2 million
SR 3 and Hudson Street Intersection Improvements: $1.5 million
U.S. 33 noise wall: $1.1 million
Alum Creek Drive Railroad Crossing Reconstruction: $100,000
Delaware County
Route 36/37 Point Improvements: $31.1 million
U.S. 36/SR 37 Bridge Replacement: $5.9 million
State Route 605 and Fancher Road Intersection Improvements: $2 million
SR 257 bridge rehabilitation: $200,000
Licking County
I-70 Far East Freeway: $433 million
State Route 16 Bridge Replacement: $14.4 million
District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements: $2.4 million
State Route 37 Bridge Replacement: $670,000
Fairfield County
I-70 Far East Freeway: $433 million
U.S. 22/SR 159/Delmont Road Intersection Improvements: $3.4 million
District 5 Culvert Rehab and Replacements: $2.4 million
Madison County
I-71 Widening and Rehabilitation: $126.5 million
SR-29 at I-70 Improvements: $12.2 million
Middle Pike (County Road 10) Bridge Rehabilitation: $1.1 million
Pickaway County
U.S. 23 Resurfacing and Crossover Removal: $5.6 million
SR 56 and U.S. 22 Resurfacing: $1 million
SR 62 Culvert Replacement: $430,000
How can I check traffic conditions near me?
The Ohio Department of Transportation has a live, updated map of construction and other traffic delays at OHGO.com. The service is also available as a mobile phone app.
