Construction, record travelers to create traffic delays at JFK Airport this summer

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The combination of a record number of travelers and a massive redevelopment project is expected to create traffic delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport this summer.

To help with the traffic issues, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey plans on increasing staffing and is encouraging people use mass transit alternatives such as the AirTrain.

Port Authority also recommends travelers visit this website for the latest updates and travel advisories before heading to JFK Airport.

