Construction projects underway in Petoskey

The intersection of Rose Street and Winter Park Lane in Petoskey.

PETOSKEY — Spring road work is well underway in Petoskey.

A resurfacing project on Winter Park Lane, Rose Street and Balsam Avenue began this week. According to the City of Petoskey, the work will be taking place on Winter Park Lane, from Arlington Avenue to Rose Street, on Rose Street from east of Clinton Street to Winter Park Lane, and on Balsam Avenue from Arlington Avenue to the end of the street.

The project includes improvements to existing concrete curb and gutter and new asphalt pavement. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Starting on June 10, a resurfacing project will create street closures and detours on East Mitchell Street and Hill Street.

The work will include the resurfacing of the existing asphalt pavement on East Mitchell Street from Division Street to the city limits and on Hill Street from East Mitchell Street to the entrance of Petoskey High School.

This project is also set to be finished by mid-July.

