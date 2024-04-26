A construction project on Hwy 100 in Oak Creek will impact traffic. Here's what to know.

A portion of Highway 100 in Oak Creek will be resurfaced, and there will be impacts to traffic.

Here is what we know about the project from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

What work will be done on Highway 100 in Oak Creek?

A portion along Highway 100 from Shepard Avenue to Highway 32 in Oak Creek will be resurfaced with asphalt. There will also be traffic signal improvements at Nicholson Road; the eastbound bridge deck over the railroad will be replaced and the structure repointed; and the westbound bridge deck will be resealed.

When will the project begin?

Work is set to begin on Friday, April 26. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.

What will the traffic impact look like?

Residences and businesses will be accessible through the duration of the project, according to the DOT.

The first stage will last from late April until early August and focus on eastbound Highway 100 which will be closed from Shepard Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Stage two will last from early August until early fall and both directions of Highway 100 will be closed from Shepard Avenue to Highway 32 for 30 days. Traffic will be allowed to cross Highway 100 at all cross streets.

Traffic will be rerouted along 6 Mile Road for both stages of the project.

How much will the project cost?

Gov. Tony Evers approved a project cost of $2.47 million, according to an April 25 news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Who will be completing the work?

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project.

Looking for more information?

For more information on the project, visit: projects.511wi.gov/100resurf

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Highway 100 in Oak Creek to undergo construction. Here's what to know.