Construction project coming early Monday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Your commute to work might be getting longer. A $205 million construction project in Ingham County is set to begin Monday.

Summer is around the corner, and you know what that means–construction barrels are coming along with it.

Starting on Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing nearly four miles of road on I-496 and U.S. 127.

6 News spoke with people who admitted that the commute is going to be rough, but will be worth it in the end.

Starting on Monday, people will want to leave a little earlier for work.

“I’m sure that it will be a problem, coming into Lansing every day. It’s going to add another 20 minutes to my commute time,” said Pamela Sawatzki of Okemos.

MDOT will also start working on more than 18 bridges, as well as adding a third lane to the interchange.

One person told 6 News that he’s worried about access to the businesses in downtown Lansing during construction.

“Well, we already have a downtown that doesn’t have a lot of retail business, and by blocking off the roads, what business is there is going to be harmed by it,” said Randy Watkins of Lansing. “So, whatever they do, they have to make sure that customers and others can get to those facilities.”

Orange barrels (Photo/Meridian Township Police Department)

The project will also include the reconstruction of the off-ramps for both Trowbridge and Dunckel roads. MDOT said the plan is to make them safer for drivers.

“The curves through there are very tight,” so MDOT Construction Engineer Trevor Block. “We see a lot of crashes where a single vehicle leaves the road and hits the barrier wall or guard rail or something like that, because their speeds are too fast for the tight curves.”

Drivers should expect some detours as well. If you’re on northbound 127 and need to get to I-496, you could get off at Holt Road and travel this path until you reach Collins Road.

If you’re on southbound 127, you’ll get off on Trowbridge Road until you make it to the ramp at Collins Road.

One person told 6 News it’s going to be a headache, but will all be worth it in the end.

“You know, it’s a slow and long painful process, improving the roads, but 96 is getting better, and 127 will be getting better; it will just take a long time,” said Sawatzki.

The work on the two highways starts at 7 a.m. Monday.

