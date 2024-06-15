Construction notice

Jun. 14—The Texas Department of Transportation — Midland Area Office is commencing construction at the intersection of Business I-20 and North Fairgrounds Road. This project encompasses a comprehensive scope of work, including at grade UPRR crossing improvements, installation of concrete paving, medians, curbs and sidewalks, replacement of traffic signals, and replacement of drainage structures.

Construction activities are scheduled to commence in early June 2024 with an anticipated completion of Spring 2025. Note that these dates are estimates and subject to change due to weather events and unforeseen conditions.

Roadway closures

The project will require the closure of the following:

— Phase 1: Westbound lanes of BI-20, north half of Fairgrounds Road, BI-20 Frontage Road

— Phase 2: Eastbound lanes of BI-20, south half of Fairgrounds Road