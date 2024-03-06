Construction Notebook: Raising Cane's takes shape in Daytona; retail center coming to LPGA

Construction and/or site work is underway on dozens of commercial projects throughout east Volusia County. Here's a look at a few that caught our eye.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Construction is underway on a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers fast-food restaurant on the southwest corner of Williamson and West International Speedway boulevards in Daytona Beach on Friday, March 1, 2024. The corner property used to be a Pier 1 Imports store.

Construction workers are wasting no time in erecting a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers fast-food restaurant on the site of the former Pier 1 Imports store on the southeast corner of Williamson and West International Speedway boulevards in Daytona Beach. The 3,267-square-foot standalone eatery will include two drive-through service lanes.

The Daytona Beach location will be the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain's first in Volusia County. The closest Raising Cane's eatery is currently an hour-drive away in Orlando.

Kasada LLC, a company led by Raising Cane's treasurer Robert Daigrepont Jr., paid $3.25 million to acquire the 1.17-acre outparcel property at 2451 W. International Speedway Blvd. on Dec. 27, 2023, according to property records. The seller was Volusia Retail LLC, a Colorado-based company that owns large portions of the adjoining Volusia Square shopping center.

Ridgewood Park retail center

A construction worker can be seen surveying land along the north side of LPGA Boulevard, between Williamson and Clyde Morris boulevards, in Daytona Beach where land is being cleared for a 690-unit apartment community called Tomoka Village South and a retail center fronting LPGA called Ridgewood Park on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Land is being cleared for the Tomoka Village South luxury apartments north of LPGA Boulevard, between Williamson and Clyde Morris boulevards in Daytona Beach, as well as a new retail center called Ridgewood Park that will front LPGA Boulevard.

Jeff Johnson, a commercial Realtor with Colliers International in Orlando, said he is in talks with prospective tenants for four of the five planned outparcels, but said he is not yet at liberty to disclose any names.

Susan Cerbone, a spokeswoman for the City of Daytona Beach, confirmed that a site plan is currently under review for a Bojangles fast-food restaurant.

Johnson said that does not mean Bojangles is a certainty for the project. "Nobody has closed yet on a deal," he said on Monday. "There will likely be more (prospective tenants) submitting site plans in the coming months."

Johnson said the likely tenants will be a mix of fast-food/quick-serve restaurants, some with drive-through lanes, and retail.

The developer of the planned Ridgewood Park project is Winter Garden-based WMG Development who have the 6.5 acres under contract to be purchased from Greystar Real Estate Partners, the Charleston, South Carolina-based developer of the Tomoka Village South apartments.

The 690-unit apartment complex is being developed at 1686 and 1698 N. Clyde Morris Boulevard on 118 acres north of the future retail center and the Shell gas station/convenience center on the northwest corner of LPGA and Clyde Morris boulevards.

Halifax Health ER facility

A wooded lot has been cleared to make way for a new Halifax Health emergency room next to the the Ashton Lakes community and The Gallery at Port Orange Senior Living at the intersection of Williamson Boulevard and Oakwood Lane/Airport Road in Port Orange.

The Halifax Health at Oakwood complex will offer both a 7,000-square-foot medical office building and an 8,961-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building as well as an 8,950-square-foot standalone emergency room facility for Halifax Health to serve one of Port Orange's fastest-growing areas.

The Halifax Health at Oakwood complex will offer both a 7,000-square-foot medical office building and an 8,961-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building as well as an 8,950-square-foot standalone emergency room facility for Halifax Health to serve one of Port Orange's fastest-growing areas.

Land is being cleared for a Halifax Health medical office/emergency room complex on the corner of Williamson Boulevard and Oakwater Lane (Airport Road) in Port Orange on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The "Halifax Health at Oakwater" facility will be between the Mobil gas station and the entrance to the Ashton Lakes community and The Gallery at Port Orange Senior Living. The project is due to be completed by year's end.

The site is just south of the Mobil gas station/convenience store at 6223 S. Williamson Blvd., across the street from Acorn Mini Storage Center. It is surrounded by several residential subdivisions including Sanctuary on Spruce Creek, Sterling Chase, Woodhaven, Cypress Head, Sabal Creek and Waters Edge.

A 285-foot-wide wooded conservation area will remain as a buffer between the new Halifax Health facility and the homes in the Ashton Lakes subdivision.

The new Halifax Health facility is just two miles down the road from the standalone AdventHealth emergency room that opened in July 2021 at 5811 Williamson Blvd., on the southeast corner of the busy Taylor Road/Williamson Boulevard intersection just west of Interstate 95.

Viva at New Smyrna

Site work is underway on the "Viva at New Smyrna" rental home community at 306 Sugar Mill Drive, roughly a third of a mile north of State Road 44, in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The project, formerly known as "The Cove at Coastal Woods," will consist of 47 quadplexes on 18.6 acres offering a combined total of 188 single-family "luxury" residential units. The first units are expected to be ready for occupancy this fall.

Site work is underway on a new rental home community called "Viva at New Smyrna" at 306 Sugar Mill Drive in New Smyrna Beach.

New York-based TEG Developers is building the 188-home residential subdivision on 18.6 acres directly across the street from the Sarinna Lakes community, about a third-of-a mile north of State Road 44.

The development will consist of 47 quadplexes, according to the City of New Smyrna Beach's February report on projects either under construction or approved. The project is still identified in the report under its previous working title, "The Cove." The first residential units are expected to be ready for occupancy this fall.

TEG Developers is also developing a similar project in Flagler County: the 205-home Viva at Palm Coast at Palm Coast Town Center.

Greenlawn Manor Apartments

Construction is nearly finished on the Greenlawn Manor Apartments at 911 Oleander St. in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The project by the New Smyrna Housing Authority is a pet-friendly income-restricted senior community that will offer 80 affordable one- and two-bedroom units to people age 62 or older who qualify income-wise. The facility is expected to open this spring.

The New Smyrna Housing Authority is on track to open a new income-restricted senior housing project this spring.

The project at 911 Oleander St., New Smyrna Beach, is called Greenlawn Manor Apartments. It will offer 80 pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments for people ages 62 and up whose incomes are below the maximum limits established by the New Smyrna Housing Authority.

New home for The Orthopedic Clinic

Construction nears completion on the future home of The Orthopedic Clinic next to the East Coast Surgery Center at 1871 LPGA Blvd. (east of Clyde Morris Boulevard) in Daytona Beach on Friday, March 1, 2024. The clinic will relocate to the new 42,000-square-foot building this spring from its longtime location on Mason Avenue.

Construction is nearly done for the future home of The Orthopedic Clinic along LPGA Boulevard, east of Clyde Morris Boulevard, in Daytona Beach.

The 42,000-square-foot medical facility broke ground in January 2023, just east of the 11,000-square-foot East Coast Surgery Center that the practice's physicians opened in 2017 at 1871 LPGA Blvd.

The Orthopedic Clinic will move into its new home this spring from its long-time location at 1075 Mason Ave. Amenities will include an in-office procedure-and-recovery suite, as well as digital X-ray and physical therapy facilities.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Raising Cane's takes shape in Daytona; More retail is coming to LPGA