Construction on national cemetery in Albuquerque to start next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Veterans Affairs Department said it will start construction on a new national cemetery in Albuquerque in 2025. Last year, the V.A. purchased 230 acres of land for a cemetery near the Petroglyphs.

Once complete, it will serve nearly 7,800 veterans. This will be the third national cemetery in the state and it comes as the one in Santa Fe is running out of space.

