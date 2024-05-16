Construction, lawsuits ongoing nearly a year after SouthPark deadly fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday marks one year since one of Charlotte’s largest fires killed two people on a construction site in SouthPark.

Family members of two workers killed in the fire are suing the developer over their deaths, while fire investigations continue and the company rebuilds the project.

Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes died May 18, 2023, when a fire destroyed the building they were working inside.

Investigators said a spray foam insulation trailer on the property sparked the five-alarm fire.

Shortly after the deadly incident, Charlotte Fire officials said they carry the grief of not being able to save Sherrill and Holmes.

“We want to be 100% and the two that we lost that night that makes us not 100%. We live with that; we think about that,” said Bright. “That day things changed very rapidly, a lot faster than I’ve ever seen in my career.”

Reconstruction of the 239-unit Modera SouthPark apartment complex is well underway.

The developer, Mill Creek Residential, began demolishing the charred structure in October of 2023.

Executives released a statement when they applied for the demolition permits:

“Despite the tragic fire that occurred on May 18, 2023, Mill Creek Residential Trust is committed to completing the Modera SouthPark community and plans to fully rebuild both buildings. As a first step, we have obtained a demolition permit for the building located at 7740 Liberty Row Drive. A second demolition permit has been submitted for the building located at 7741 Liberty Row Drive. We hope to complete all demolition activities by the end of 2023 and start the rebuild process immediately thereafter. The plans for the community will remain the same. We continue to cooperate with state and local authorities as they investigate the circumstances that led to this fire. We take matters relating to safety very seriously and are forever mindful of the grief caused by this unfortunate tragedy. Our projects are designed and constructed to comply with local and national safety codes. We will also continue to implement best practices to help avoid situations like this in the future, including during construction.”

Queen City News reached out to Mill Creek Residential for an update Wednesday, but company spokespeople did not respond.

The company is facing a federal lawsuit from the Sherrill and Holmes families. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit May 2. The lawsuit named several other companies and contractors involved in the construction project.

The plaintiffs allege the defendants’ “willful and wanton disregard and violations of the laws, ordinances, rules, regulations, standards and requirements regarding fire prevention and fire safety on construction sites” led to the construction workers’ deaths.

They argue those in charge of site maintenance violated safety regulations which blocked access in and out of the building during the emergency.

The families seek $50,000 in damages each.

North Carolina Department of Labor officials said two companies reached a settlement on thousands of dollars worth of fines in January.

State fire officials are in the process of updating fire codes for construction sites. One change requires at least one manager to be responsible for the daily maintenance of a fire safety plan.

The Modera SouthPark apartments were originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The opening is now set for 2025.

