John: Many Republicans are RACIST and HATEFUL by nature. The GOP works very hard to fool some Americans that they are the 'good guys.' But in reality, they couldn't give 2 sihts less about our poor and middle class. The GOP uses Jesus, The Bible, American Flag, Patrotism, Apple pie, love of country, the police and our Military personnel as props in their game of charades. Trump voters are 'marks' in their congame, but are too dumb or hateful to care or recognize.