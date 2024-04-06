Construction laborers recruiting apprentices in Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Southern Tier residents looking to join a trade might be able to become construction apprentices through a local union.

Local Union 785 of the Laborers International Union of North America is currently looking for 10 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices. Those interested in becoming an apprentice must be over the age of 18, have a completed 10th-grade education at a minimum, have a valid driver’s license to operate contractor vehicles, and confirm in writing that they can physically perform the physical work required by the trade.

Construction apprentices will have to work with sharp objects and hazardous machinery, lift and move heavy objects, and work off of ladders and scaffolds. They’ll also have to kneel, bend, and lift for prolonged periods and repetitively squat, kneel, and bend. Apprentices will have to work in all weather conditions and extreme temperatures, and they could be exposed to loud noises and respiratory irritants.

Apprentices must have reliable transportation to and from the required training classes and job sites within the local union’s jurisdiction. The local union covers all of Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins counties, most of Chenango County, and part of Delaware County.

Those interested in becoming a skilled construction craft laborer apprentice can apply through March 25, 2025. Applications are available on the union’s website, at the union office, or through the mail. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays. Finished applications can be emailed to dmerrill785@centralny.twcbc.com or mailed to Local Union #785, 622 W. State St., Ithaca, NY 14850.

For more information, visit the union’s website or call 607-272-3122.

