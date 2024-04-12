Construction on hurricane-related projects OK'd during upcoming turtle-nesting season

Construction will again be allowed this year in Volusia County during turtle nesting season for hurricane-related projects along the coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will allow permitted construction projects to take place within the nesting season which runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, according to a county news release.

"Being authorized to conduct construction along the beach during the nesting season last year demonstrated that we can balance construction activities with the preservation of our marine environment through effective oversight," county spokesman Clayton Jackson said in a prepared statement.

Krista Goodrich, property manager for Salty Dag Vacations, looks at the ocean as it slowly eats away at the already damaged dune from Hurricane Ian at 4115 South Atlantic Ave. in Wilbur-by-the-Sea on Nov. 9, 2022, as Tropical Storm Nicole threatens more damage.

The authorization also allows Volusia County to continue repairing public beach walkovers and other beach structures damaged by the storms. The county has fixed about 80 walkovers since Tropical Storm Nicole, reopened all coastal parks except for Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park and reinstated all vehicle access ramps except for Boylston Avenue.

Volusia County's Coastal Division Director Jessica Fentress said residents along the coast have made a lot of progress with new seawalls and other projects. But there's still work left to be done and there are some private property owners who are just getting permits to build mitigation projects, she said.

"We've come a long way," she said.

People who want to conduct construction projects on the coast during turtle nesting season have rules to follow. A third-party turtle survey will be done daily at all construction sites. Also, people will need to use certain access ramps for construction equipment, operate within certain hours and get required permits.

People who need permits or have questions can call the Volusia County Growth and Resource Management Department at 386-822-5013.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Hurricane-related construction on coast OK'd during turtle season