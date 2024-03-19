Construction on Highway 67/167 corridor in Jacksonville running ahead of schedule
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Construction on the highway 67/167 corridor in Jacksonville is ahead of schedule.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the project is to widen 2.5 miles to 6 lanes extending from Main Street to Vandenberg Blvd.
ARDOT closes part of Highway 67/167 overpass in Jacksonville after hole develops in bridge deck
The construction project will also replace two overpass bridges.
Construction started in September of 2022 and has a completion date of fall 2027.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.