Construction on Highway 50 to close major Sacramento exits. Here’s when and where

Construction on Highway 50 will block drivers from using several major exits in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Crews will be performing work on the concrete slabs and median” this week, the CHP said on the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project website. “Nearby residents can expect loud construction noises as work is underway.”

The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph, as opposed to the usual 65 mph.

The CHP will be “patrolling the area to issue citations to motorists that exceed that limit,” the Fix50 site said.

What Sacramento roads will be affected by construction?

Here is a list of which highway on-ramps, off-ramps, auxiliary lanes and streets will be affected during the construction, according to the Fix50 website.

Eastbound auxiliary lanes from Interstate 5 to 16th Street

Eastbound Riverside Boulevard on-ramp

Eastbound 15th Street off-ramp

Eastbound 16th Street on-ramp

Westbound and eastbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes from 26th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Eastbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes from 26th Street to 34th Street





Westbound No. 3 and No. 4 lanes from 65th Street to 59th. Street





Westbound 65th Street on- ramp

Westbound 59th Street on-ramp and auxiliary lane

Westbound Howe Avenue on ramp and auxiliary lane

Westbound No. 3 and No. 4 lanes from Howe Avenue to 65th Street

When will roadwork take place?

Crews will be working on around the clock on Highway 50.

Day crews will work from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and night crews will work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roadwork will continue through Friday, according to the Fix50 website.

What is Highway 50 expansion project?

Work on the Highway 50 Design-Build Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, also known as the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project, started in March 2021.

The construction project includes a new sound wall and new high-occupancy vehicle lanes from the Interstate 5 interchange to Watt Avenue to help reduce emissions to tackle climate change.

“Crews will also widen ramps and connector ramps, widen bridges and increase vertical clearance at overcrossings, replace freeway pavement with continuously reinforced concreate pavement,” the Fix50 site said.

In total, the project is expected to cost $483.5 million, with $390.2 million of that coming from Senate Bill 1 funding and $28.4 million from Local Measure Tax funding.

