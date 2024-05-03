Construction is halted on proposed bar, restaurant

May 3—A new bar and grill proposed for just off Indiana 931 began construction of its building before receiving the necessary approvals.

Over the last several months, the commercial building at 2323 N. Elizabeth St., was torn down and in its place a new 1,978 square feet building was built in its place.

The plan? To operate a new restaurant called the "931 Bar and Grill," according to development plans filed with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, that will seat 42, and include a bar and patio seating.

One of the project's developers, according to the same development plan filings, is Dan Dumoulin. Charles Jones of Greentown has rights to buy the property on contract, according to county property records.

However, the project did not receive needed variances from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals or development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission. Both are needed before any new commercial building can begin construction.

As a result, Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said his office ordered work to stop on the proposed bar and restaurant.

Dumoulin's exact relationship to the proposed restaurant is unclear. Sheline said his office has been told at one time that Dumoulin is a business partner with Jones but then another time that he is the contractor.

Messages left for both Dumoulin and Jones went unreturned.

The project is scheduled to go in front of the BZA at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor council chambers of Kokomo City Hall, 100 S. Union St.

It's seeking seven variances, including for minimum lot area, minimum front yard setback, maximum lot coverage, maximum front yard setback, parking in front of a primary structure, parking setback and to place a dumpster in a front setback in a commercial zone.

