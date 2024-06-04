Construction on first of four new Middletown fire stations takes shape

Jun. 4—Construction crews continue to make progress on the new Middletown fire station and headquarters building on Yankee Road, with the walls beginning to take shape.

Work will continue this summer to replace all of Middletown's decades-old fire stations. The projected cost for the construction of the four new stations is estimated to be $26.8 million.

In September ground was broken on the first two stations to be completed, including a new headquarters on Yankee Road.

City and fire officials said building the four stations was needed to better serve the communities that have experienced population shifts and growth. The oldest station in the city is 70 years old.

The construction of the new headquarters and Station 82 is expected to be completed by November. Stations 81 and 85 will begin construction in August 2024 and are expected to be completed by June 2025.

------

ESTIMATED COSTS OF BUILDING FOUR FIRE STATIONS — New fire headquarters location replacing the 1.38-acre site on Roosevelt Boulevard: A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million. — Station No. 81 location replacing 0.28-acre site on Clinton Street: A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. — Station No. 85 location replacing 0.86-acre site at Central Avenue and Breiel Boulevard: A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. — No. 82 location replacing 0.88-acre site on Dixie Highway: A 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard acquired from Premier Health/Atrium Medical Center. Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $5.9 million.

SOURCE: City of Middletown/App Architecture