Construction equipment stolen from Hesperia business found in Fresno County

A piece of heavy construction equipment known as a skid steer stolen from a Hesperia business was recovered in Central California this week, marking the fourth recovery of the same type of stolen vehicle reported in the Victor Valley in less than a week, authorities said.

The skid steer was first reported stolen about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday from Apex Rentals in Hesperia, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said. Deputies from the Sheriff's Victor Valley Station were assigned to investigate.

The sheriff's department coordinated with the California Highway Patrol and issued an alert to "be on the lookout" for the stolen vehicle, the agency said in a written statement.

Deputies recovered three pieces of construction equipment, known as skid steers, and arrested two suspects during a theft investigation in Pinion Hills on Friday, May 10, 2024.

"CHP located the stolen equipment off Highway 5 north of Jayne Avenue, in the city of Coalinga," according to the statement. "The stolen skid steer was returned to Apex Rentals in Hesperia."

No further details were released.

Wednesday's incident marked the fourth recovery of allegedly stolen skid steers in less than a week.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Victor Valley Station recovered three stolen skid steers on May 10 from a property in the 10700 block of Boy Scout Ranch Road in Pinion Hills, officials said at the time.

More: Fugitive and sex offender found with alleged stolen construction equipment in Pinion Hills

Two suspects, described as a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles and a registered sex offender, were arrested, according to the sheriff's department. Drugs and ammunition were also seized.

Follow-up investigation at the Pinion Hills property on Wednesday yielded roughly $20,00 worth of allegedly stolen fencing materials.

More: $20K worth of allegedly stolen fencing seized from Pinion Hills home

Anyone with information on either case was asked to contact the Sheriff's Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Construction equipment stolen from Hesperia business found in Coalinga