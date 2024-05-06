New construction at Dreher Park on runway for Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

The West Palm Beach City Commission gave preliminary approval Monday, April 29, to a new lease agreement with the Boys and Girls Cubs of Palm Beach County that will pave the way for construction of a 25,000 square-foot club at Dreher Park.

Commissioners had voted in November to designate 1.7 acres in the park as surplus so the Boys and Girls Clubs could build the new facility.

The vote extended the city's $100-per-year lease with the Boys and Girls Clubs for another 25 years with a renewal option for two terms of 10 years each.

Mary O'Connor, vice president of philanthropy for the Boys and Girls Clubs, thanked the city for its work with the organization since the expiring lease was signed in 1999.

"For 25 years, because you and because of us, we have been able to reach and serve literally thousands and thousands of young people and provide them with opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise," O'Connor said.

She noted that without the clubs' after-school programs, many of those young people "would have walked home alone from school and been alone and afraid and at risk."

The Boys and Girls Clubs said more than $12 million has been raised for the new building, which will include a teen center, education and study labs, a gymnasium and multipurpose areas. The organization will provide academic support by certified teachers, mental health programs to address childhood trauma, hunger relief and career-readiness programming.

Rendering of the driveway view of the new 25,000-square foot Boys and Girls Club facility the organization plans to build in Dreher Park.

MORE: Fed up with delays, West Palm CRA gives Vita three weeks to finalize Sunset Lounge deal

Mayor Keith James praised the organization for keeping a promise it made to the city when the last lease was signed.

"I want to publicly commend the Boys and Girls Club because, when they first came to me about leasing land in Dreher Park, I specifically asked about improving the facility on Pinewood (Avenue)," the mayor said. "This is a step in that direction, and I applaud them for being true to their word."

The proposed lease, which could get final approval from the City Commission at its next meeting on May 13, calls for youth who either live in West Palm Beach or attend a public school in the city to get transportation and program-participation preference from the Boys and Girls Clubs.

MORE: Riviera print shop, with help of Mark Wahlberg's brother, gives work to those who did prison time

Construction on the new facility is to start within three years of the execution of the lease and is not to take longer than four years.

The Boys and Girls Clubs had pledged to make its "best, good faith" effort to have 18% of the work carried out on the new facility done by city-certified small businesses and those owned by women and minorities. And the organiation pledged the same "best, good faith effort" to have 5% of the work done by local firms.

Commissioner Shalonda Warren told the Boys and Girls Clubs she though that 5% figure is "a very low number."

James had earlier asked for more than the organization's best, good faith effort to have 18% of the new facility work done by city-certified small businesses and those owned by women and minorities.

"I don't like the good faith efforts," he said. "I need a commitment there."

Jaene Miranda, president and chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs, said she would consult with those involved in planning and building the new facility and be prepared to discuss a possible firmer commitment at the May 13 meeting.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boys and Girls Clubs plans for new spot at West Palm Beach Dreher Park