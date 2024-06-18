Construction crew finds unexploded ordnance on property in northern York County: police

A construction crew found an unexploded ordnance on a property in Conewago Township on Monday afternoon, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 5000 block of Lewisberry Road, and with the help of the Strinestown Community Fire Company, the emergency responders secured the scene.

A construction crew found this unexploded ordnance on a property in Conewago Township in York County, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Ordnance Disposal Unit safely removed it, the release states.

Police did not say how old the ordnance was or why it was on the property.

Old ordnance found last year at Gettysburg National Military Park

Sometimes old ordnances are found in the region.

An unexploded Civil War artillery shell was found last year at Gettysburg National Military Park.

It was discovered in the area of Little Roundtop while crews were working to rehabilitate that area of the park.

The 55th Ordnance Disposal Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team from Fort Belvoir, Virginia safely removed the shell and destroyed it off-site, a news release at the time stated.

Little Roundtop remains closed to the public because of the rehabilitation project. The park service says it is expected to reopen early this summer, according to the website.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Unexploded ordnance discovered in northern York County: police