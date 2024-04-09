Construction complete at Rock Cut State Park

A major construction project that kept a significant portion of Rock Cut State Park closed for more than a year is now complete.

The project includes parking lot enhancements, new bike lanes, new wayside signage and culvert replacement.

When construction began in February 2023, it closed the park from Bay View picnic area to the campground road, leaving nearly half the facility off-limits to cars, hikers and bicyclists. Construction also closed the bridge over Interstate 90 to Olson Beach for safety purposes.

Work was completed late last year.

"This is going to make navigating between all the great things to do in the park much easier for visitors and staff alike and lead to an increase in visitors to the park this summer season," said Kevin Versino, general manager of Rocktown Adventures, which operates the pro shop and rental operation at Rock Cut.

The project also included a new children's fishing pond on the east end of the more than 3,000-acre park.

"Rock Cut has long been one of the most visited, if not the most visited, tourist site in our region," said state Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park. "Because of its popularity and high visibility, it is imperative the state re-invest in and refresh this important public asset."

Though the park stayed busy during construction, Versino said now that the roads and trails have reopened and the new amenities are in place, even more people are expected at Rock Cut this year.

"We should realize an increase in business due to the ease of campers being able to navigate the roads throughout the park from Olson Lake to Pierce Lake," he said. "Having both entrances to the park open should also lead to an increase in business."

Cost of the project was $4.5 million and was overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in coordination with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Rock Cut State Park is home to several species of animals like deer, squirrel, muskrat, and beaver, as well as numerous birds. The park is open year round and sees approximately 1.2 million visitors every year.

Hour are currently 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summer hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. begin April 1.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Business expected to increase at Rock Cut after year-long construction project