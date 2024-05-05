Construction coming soon on Coal Grove roundabout

May 5—COAL GROVE — Preparations are underway and construction should be starting soon on the construction of two roundabouts in the Village of Coal Grove.

Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty, whose office is overseeing the project, said "signs are going up" in the area and work should begin soon.

The project, paid for through federal funds, will bring two roundabouts for the interchange of U.S. 52 and Marion Pike/State Route 243, an area that has become known for traffic backups in peak driving times.

Leighty says the project should be completed by the end of this year.

Coal Grove Mayor Andy Holmes said he met with officials from the Ohio Department of transportation this week and has been assured that there will always be at least one set of ramps open at the interchange.

Plans are for a roundabout on Marion Pike on each side of the interchange, eliminating the stop signs in the area.

Holmes said he was told closures will alternate and that detour plans would be announced at a later date.

The construction of roundabout in Coal Grove follows a similar project, which was done by the Ohio Department of Transportation in Ironton last year.