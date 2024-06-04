Construction coming to Louisiana Blvd and Indian School Road in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the busiest intersections in the city might get even more congested soon as the city starts on a project they hope makes for a safer trip on foot: soon, the city is hoping to add another crosswalk nearby.

“This is one of the busiest arterials in the city with all the traffic between offices and shopping and restaurants,” said Adam Silverman, vice president of Geltmore, LLC, which owns property nearby, “So, as a property owner we’re always a little concerned with people getting across the street to and from.”

However, the City of Albuquerque is now revamping the Louisiana Boulevard and Indian School Road intersection, hoping to make walking in the area a lot safer.

The work starts with changing how cars turn onto Indian School Road. “The free right-hand turns are going away but the intersection will work like every other intersection in the city now which is great. Also, improved new paving which is going to be great out here, and then the HAWK signal,” said Dan Mayfield, Public Information Officer with the Department of Municipal Development for the City of Albuquerque.

HAWK signals are also known as pedestrian beacons, marked with a crosswalk. The city will install one between the Target and Uptown Shopping Center driveways. “So if pedestrians want to cross they hit a button and a red light signal pops up and they can safely cross,” Mayfield said.

While that signal will be about 300 feet—or less than a block—past the intersection, the city said they hope this will change pedestrian behavior and encourage them to cross at the signal. “In a neighborhood like this where we really are encouraging pedestrian traffic, we want these intersections to be as safe as possible,” Mayfield said.

“I think this is going to be a great way to at least make some small improvements in the short run to hopefully get our long-term challenges fixed,” Silverman said.

Drivers, be aware: this will cause traffic changes. “For 290 days is what the construction is scheduled,” Mayfield said, “It’s going to be down a few lanes in different directions.”

Silverman says he thinks it will be worth it: “I think it’s a little bit of pain for a long-term gain so I really applaud the city for their efforts on this one.”

Construction in the area is expected to take nearly a year with the project set to wrap up in the spring. Mayfield said crews will try to open as many lanes as possible around the holiday season this winter.

The city is spending roughly three and a half million dollars on the project.

