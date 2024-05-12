Construction to cause temporary lane closure on I-70 Monday morning

A continued construction project will now cause a lane closure on Interstate 70 on Monday morning.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, I-70 will be reduced to one lane near US 127 as construction crews continue bridge work on US 127, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The lane closure is expected to last around three hours.

“Traffic will be maintained, and motorists are reminded to use additional caution in the work zone,” ODOT officials said.