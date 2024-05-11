Construction to cause delays at Washington Township intersection

Motorists should expect traffic on State Route 48 in Washington Township this week.

>> New chance to see northern lights in Ohio tonight due to rare solar event

On Monday and Tuesday, lanes will be restricted on SR-48 at the intersection of Hibberd and Nutt Roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a social media post from Washington Township.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be installing concrete,

“This project is nearing completion and we appreciate your patience while the state works to improve this intersection,” the post said.