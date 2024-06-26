Construction on the Bigfork branch of Flathead County Libraries wraps up

Jun. 26—Flathead County Library staff stepped foot inside the newly finished Bigfork branch for the first time last week, marveling at the transformation the space has gone through since construction began last fall.

"This location is going to show the valley what a 21st century library is like, I hope it gets people excited," Communications and Outreach Librarian Lune Axelsen said.

There's still landscaping to perform, furniture to place and, of course, books to put on the shelves. But for those who have been working toward a new Bigfork branch of Flathead County Library for more than a decade, the completed construction means they are very close to giving the community a brand new library.

"This was the first capital campaign the foundation has done, it's the first library that has been purpose built by the county library system — meaning every library that currently exists wasn't built to be a library. But this one is, and the scale of it, obviously, is the biggest thing any of us have ever done," ImagineIF Foundation Executive Director Sara Busse said.

The building didn't begin its life as a library but was completely renovated to become one after the ImagineIF Foundation purchased the Bethany Lutheran Ark Building in 2018 for $475,000. After hang-ups surrounding the future property transfer agreement were resolved between library and county officials in 2022, the project was free to move forward. The foundation relaunched its capital campaign last year and broke ground on the project in October.

Upon financial completion, the foundation will transfer ownership of the new library to Flathead County, according to Busse.

Following the exchange, Flathead County will own and operate the building like the other branches, with the Flathead County Library Board committing last year to spending $70,000 for the purchase of books, CDs, movies and other materials.

New purchases are a necessity, as the current branch — housed in the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center building — offers only 1,400 square feet of space. The new building touts 6,000 square feet of space, which staff are excited to use for programming and an expanded collection.

There is also more storage and office space for the Bigfork branch's staff — including a utility sink for dealing with arts and craft messes and more.

"It was so great to get together with the foundation and just have this wish list and then make it a reality. So, I'm very, very appreciative and grateful," Flathead County Library Director Teri Dugan said.

Busse said many Bigfork businesses have come together to support the library, including Glacier Bank, Sliters Lumber and Building Supply, Martel Construction, Bigfork Harvest Foods, Nancy O Interiors, El Topo and Birch Provisions.

She said Glacier Bank, Sliters, Martel and Harvest Foods have contributed a combined $110,000 to the project, challenging the community to help match their donations by raising an additional $90,000 by July 31, mostly through in-store giving opportunities.

Stephanie Townsend is the branch manager at Glacier Bank in Bigfork, which donated $35,000 to the project. Busse said the foundation has been able to leverage this gift to raise an additional $75,000 from other businesses in the community.

Townsend said she gets emotional thinking about how the library will benefit Bigfork's youth.

"Glacier Bank is just so proud to be a part of it, and anytime it's something for kids to have in the community — who wouldn't want to be part of that?" Townsend said. "... [The foundation invites] me to come here about every month and a half to check in. It's just so wonderful, I think the community is in for a wonderful surprise."

Sliters Lumber and Building Supply Chief Financial Officer Andrea Goudge said the company donated $25,000 to the project. She said it's part of the company's core values to support education in its communities.

"We believe in lifelong learning and in having wonderful spaces for people to learn and grow. Libraries are really important to the vibrancy of our towns, we have also made contributions to the West Shore Community Library and are delighted to be part of our new Bigfork branch," Goudge said.

Busse said Martel Construction has also been instrumental in helping the project. In addition to their monetary donation, the firm also was the construction contractor for the renovation.

Construction moved right along this winter, with crews able to pour concrete in December owing to mild winter weather. The original roof stayed, which helped with turnaround, but Site Manager Jeremy Peterson said the biggest challenge was keeping the walls intact while crews installed new floor-to-ceiling windows on the front side of the building.

Not only was the weather cooperative, but participation from the capital campaign committee helped things move along quickly, too. Capital campaign committee member Jake Fulkerson and Co-Chair Al Logan frequented the project site.

"They'll come down here at least once a week, I'll say sometimes a couple times a week. But, because they're active partners and engaged, some decisions that have come up, it's helped with quick turnaround and progression — we weren't waiting," Peterson said.

Busse said there is $300,000 left to raise of the project's $3.2 million goal. To help meet that, the ImagineIF Foundation is holding a Fill The Shelves Finale Fundraiser on July 11 at the new Bigfork branch building.

Montana authors Mark Sullivan and Leslie Budewitz will be the special guests, along with music from Tomara, a live auction, a silent auction and a paddle raise. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at imagineiflibraryfoundation.org/newbigforklibrary. Anyone with questions can contact Bigfork Capital Campaign Committee Co-Chair Andrea Goff at 406- 471-9847.

Local businesses are also holding fundraising efforts for the new library. Nancy O Interiors is offering 5% of all sales through June, El Topo is hosting a fundraising dinner on June 26 where they will donate 20% of their sales and Birch Provisions is donating 10% of sales from July 1-10. Harvest Foods is also offering a donation opportunity for its customers July 8- 19.

Busse said the finish line for the project is "so near."

"This is the big community lap we all need to take together in order to open the doors of this incredible gift to the Bigfork community," Busse said.

The anticipated opening date for the new library to the public is early August.

For more information on the project and to donate, visit: imagineiflibraryfoundation.org/newbigforklibrary.

Reporter Taylor Inman can be reached at 406-758-4433 or by emailing tinman@dailyinterlake.com.

The front of the new Bigfork branch of Flathead County Library. (Avery Howe/Bigfork Eagle)