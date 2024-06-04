Construction on BeltLine to temporarily shut down busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

Construction on the Atlanta BeltLine will shut down a busy midtown Atlanta intersection for five straight days, starting next week.

This is one of the busiest stretches of the BeltLine, connecting Piedmont Park to the Eastside Trail.

This construction is intended to “enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety and accessibility.” The project plans to add a raised intersection with new crosswalks, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, a bike crossing and a plaza.

Channel 2 Action News was there when city officials broke ground on the new construction project in August to help connect the Eastside Trail through Piedmont Park.

The intersection will be fully shut down starting on June 9 through June 14. Should weather impact the scheduled construction, the closure would be rescheduled for June 16 through June 20.

After the full intersection closure, there will be single-lane closures throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to officials.

A detour in this area will have drivers go from Kanuga to Virginia and Charles Allen to 8th Street while construction is taking place, according to a news release.

“The construction at 10th and Monroe will bring vital improvements for both pedestrians and cyclists, significantly boosting safety and accessibility in the area,” said Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s Director of Construction, Kynthia Gaines. “These enhancements will allow all visitors to the Atlanta BeltLine to navigate the area more safely and efficiently.”

Once construction is completed, Piedmont Park will have five direct access points to the BeltLine.

