Construction has begun to reshape Nashville's massive East Bank. See the timeline and to what to expect

Ten years from now, Nashville’s East Bank will be unrecognizable.

Housing, retail and park space will emerge from acres of city-owned asphalt. Streets will be built and reshaped. Truck stops and private industrial land will transform into mixed-use developments and hotels. For a brief period, an old and a new Tennessee Titans stadium will stand less than 100 feet apart before the old stadium is razed, making way for a new, pedestrian-friendly boulevard.

The East Bank encompasses a whopping 550 acres along the bank of the Cumberland River, bordered by Interstate 65 to the west and Interstate 24 to the east. Metro Nashville owns more than 100 acres facing the heart of Nashville’s downtown skyline.

The long-underutilized land has become the city’s most expansive project, and its proximity to Music City’s core has drawn the eyes of planners and developers throughout the nation. But such large-scale development takes time – likely decades. Here’s what you can expect to see, and when.

