Construction begins on Wellness Center

Mar. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — Transformation of Munson Healthcare's behavioral health outpatient services facility is under-budget and on schedule, according to the facilities director.

"I promised it by Christmas," said System Facilities Director Jim Fegan, describing phase one of the project, which turns the outpatient services facility, built in 1987, into a state-of-the-art wellness center.

Currently, mostly local contractors are reconfiguring walls for an open floor plan, updating lighting, paint and flooring, adding a security office and at least one alternate egress, he said.

A newly completed outdoor deck faces a stand of cedar trees on a hill above Munson Manor and the hospital's helicopter pad.

The project is a partnership between Munson Healthcare and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, with Munson leading design and acting as fiduciary for $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $5 million in Michigan Health and Hospital Association funds.

Once open, Munson and Northern Lakes will provide psychiatric urgent care and crisis services, which could help alleviate congestion at Munson's emergency department, said spokesperson Megan Brown.