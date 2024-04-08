Construction begins this week at US 278 and SC 170. How will it affect your commute?

Starting Monday, commuters can expect construction at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 170. The construction will happen all week during daytime hours.

The work won’t impede traffic, according to Beaufort County’s Assistant County Administrator of Infrastructure, Jared Fralix. Only road work that doesn’t impact traffic can be done during the day.

This will kick off a series of improvements being made to the area around the busy intersection. This week’s work is isolated to the shoulders of the road as crews work on storm drainage.

Once the drainage work is complete, more noticeable improvements will come. For example, the entrance ramp onto 278 from 170, heading towards Hilton Head Island, will no longer need to merge into traffic. There will be a free-flow lane on 170 for that ramp.

These changes will require pavement work, meaning they’ll happen at night. All four ramps at the intersection and stretches of the roads in all directions will need resurfacing. Fralix said he expects this work to begin around the first of May.