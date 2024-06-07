Construction begins to restripe Squirrel Hill roadway, add bicycle lane markings

Crews have started to work on a roadway repaving and restriping project in Squirrel Hill.

The project is taking place along Morewood Avenue between Fifth and Forbes avenues.

The restriping includes new bicycle shared lane markings and 400 feet of dedicated bike lane.

“The City of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University collaboration is making it possible for us to reach our goal of zero traffic fatalities. It takes all of us working together to ensure we make Pittsburgh the safest city in America,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Construction should be completed by the end of next week.

