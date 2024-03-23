Construction begins on Brevard County hospital fit for hurricane season

Work is underway on a new hospital to help Merritt Island during a hurricane.

Officials with Health First broke ground on that new hospital and office building on Thursday.

Health First chose March 21, also known as “321 Day,” as a nod to the region’s dedication to space exploration and the Cape Canaveral Hospital.

The hospital will be built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, allowing doctors to work during a storm.

Read: Volusia County will rebuild elementary school with new technology

The campus will be built 13 feet above sea level to withstand storm surges.

It will also have its own energy plant to ensure continuous power during tropical storms and hurricanes.

There will be 120 private inpatient beds, 25 emergency treatment rooms and six operating rooms, as well as a three-deck parking garage and nearly 300 surface parking lot spaces.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2026 and open to the public in 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.