Construction begins on new affordable housing complex in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction is beginning on the Union at Purple Heart Trail, a new affordable housing complex in east Wichita.

Back in February, the Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve Industrial Revenue Bonds for the project.

The Annex Group of Indianapolis is leading the new $61 million housing development at 300 S. 127th Street East. The developer says the Union at Purple Heart Trail will offer 240 one, two and three-bedroom units to households whose income level is at or below 60% of the area median income. The anticipated opening is early 2026.

It is the Annex Group’s first community in Wichita and its second in Kansas. Union at the Loop, located in Lawrence, is now leasing and has apartments ranging from $800 for one bedroom to $950 for a two-bedroom.

