Construction to begin at Washington Park to build new pool in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s official! The Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department (PLAY Roanoke) announced that construction is set to begin at Washington Park to build a new pool.

The Washington Park Pool was originally built in the 1970s, but closed in 2022 due to trouble with leakage. Since then, park officials have been working to develop a new plan for the space and bring the pool back into action.

However, with threats to demolish the historical Evans House, the Parks and Recreation Department was forced to return to the drawing board.

Park officials say during the 2022 summer season, they received over 1,500 survey responses on design choices for the pool.

When asked whether the survey respondent preferred a pool with “some lap lanes plus additional features” or “primarily lap lanes with some other minor features,” 68% chose “some lap lanes plus additional features.”

On May 22, PLAY Roanoke announced that construction activities would start in the lower Washington Park area to prepare for the construction of the new pool.

(Photo Courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

(Photo Courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

The new design features a lazy river, a 14-foot kiddie slide, patio seating, rain showers, and a water mushroom fountain. The new pool will also feature three lap lanes, an ADA lift, and shade areas.

Park officials say Evans House falls outside the pool footprint and is not involved in the project.

