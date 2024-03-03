Construction to begin March 15 on Fairport Harbor streetscape project

Mar. 3—The start date has been set for a streetscape project in Fairport Harbor Village's commercial district.

Work that will take place on a segment of Third Street is scheduled to begin March 15, said Village Administrator Amy Cossick.

RMH Concrete and Foundations Inc. will perform the endeavor, which encompasses a section of Third Street between High and Eagle streets.

This portion of Third Street will be improved in the following ways during construction:

—New sidewalks, and new and additional streetlights, for both sides of the street.

—New Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps at crosswalks.

—Improved ADA accessibility to downtown businesses.

During the project, RMH will install temporary walkways to access building entrances on Third Street at times when no sidewalk is present, Cossick said.

It's anticipated that the endeavor will be completed by mid-May, she added.

Funding that's been allocated for the Third Street upgrades consists of a $245,000 Community Development Block Grant that Fairport Harbor was awarded in 2022; and a $55,000 local match from the village's streetlight fund.

Seven contractors submitted sealed bids in hopes of being chosen to perform the streetscape project.

Village Council, at its Nov. 21 meeting, approved a bid of about $236,159 sent in by RMH. The company is from Collins, Ohio, in Huron County.

The Third Street initiative is the second phase in a three-part program undertaken by the village to improve the streetscape of downtown Fairport Harbor.

A streetscape enhancement plan was developed in 2017, through a cooperative effort involving Village Council and the consulting firm Envision Group of Cleveland.

Phase 1 targeted a section of High Street between Third and Fourth streets. Work was completed in late 2021 and included embellishments similar to those planned for Phase 2 of the streetscape endeavor.

The third and final phase of streetscape upgrades eventually will take place on High Street between Third and Second streets.