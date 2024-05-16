Construction on I-5 near Sacramento International Airport may affect drive time

(FOX40.COM) — Travelers headed to the Sacramento International Airport may want to leave slightly earlier when heading to the airport starting at the end of the coming weekend and continuing for several days.

Caltrans will be closing the southbound I-5 offramp that leads onto Airport Boulevard from Sunday night until at least Tuesday morning.

Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport

Drivers heading southbound, such as those coming to the airport from Woodland, won’t be able to exit on Airport Blvd. and will have to continue to the next exit, Metro Air Parkway, and enter northbound I-5 to reach the airport.

The closure is tied to the latest round of construction for the Sacramento I-5 Auxiliary Lanes Project meant to fix traffic issues.

“Commercial vehicles and motorists on I-5 within the project limits experience traffic flow related issues due to age of the highway and higher traffic volume along the corridor,” Caltrans said.

Those leaving the airport looking to go south on State Route 99 will also encounter construction.

Caltrans will close the I-5 connector ramp to southbound SR-99 from Monday night through Tuesday.

Caltrans advises motorists to take the Del Paso Road offramp after the connector instead and then use the northbound I-5 to the northbound SR-99 Yuba City/Marysville exit.

