Construction on 31st Ave. in Rock Island to begin April 5

Construction on 31st Ave. in Rock Island is set to begin Friday, April 5.

According to a release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the work zone will stretch from Illinois 92 (Centennial Expressway) to U.S. 67 (11th

St.) in Rock Island. The work will consist of patching and resurfacing the road, and there will be daily lane closures. All ramps on Illinois 92 will remain open during the $1.4 million project, scheduled to be completed in September. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra travel time for trips through this area or plan alternate routes.

This work is part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Improvement Program (MYP). For more information, click here. To view area construction details, click here.

