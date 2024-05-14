Constitutional law expert breaks down tax-related ballot measure case

(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the arguments held in the California Supreme Court surrounding the effort by Governor Gavin Newsom and other top Democratic leaders in the state to block the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.

That proposed ballot measure, which would require voters to approve tax increases, has enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Opponents, including Newsom, argue it would revise the California Constitution, making it illegal.

Proponents, including the California Business Roundtable, argue the politicians fighting this measure do not want change.

The California Supreme Court has 90 days to present its decision in this case.

