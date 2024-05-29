Constantly breaking elevators leave UVM students with disabilities stranded

When Lillian Mae Olsen toured the University of Vermont before committing to the school, she didn’t ask how well the elevators worked. She was new to navigating the world with impaired mobility and a wheelchair. Working elevators just seemed like a given.

“The last thing on my mind was the accessibility of colleges,” said Olsen, who as a UVM sophomore is now the president of the Disabled Student Union, a group that advocates for students with disabilities. She quickly found working elevators are not a given and a consistent barrier to the college experience she envisioned.

Lillian Mae Olsen, president of the UVM Disabled Student Union, says much of the University of Vermont's campus is not designed to accommodate wheelchair users like herself. She is seen here on May 1, 2024 in the University Heights North building.

Students said dormitory elevators, in particular, break down multiple times per week, leaving them stranded in the lobby for hours or isolated in their rooms. They have had to rely on friends to carry them up the stairs, provide a place to stay or deliver meals.

Professors don't always accept broken elevators as an excuse for being late to class or missing a class. And finding a path around an inoperable elevator can leave students with mobility challenges traveling three times as far as regularly abled students.

UVM received at least 553 reports about elevators that were inoperable or had a major functional issue during the two school years between August 2022 and April 2024, according to maintenance records requested by the Free Press. In addition, there were 51 elevator entrapments − including at least 14 times the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to free occupants.

An Out of Order sign on a Dudley H. Davis Center elevator on October 31, 2023 directs people to "please use the doors on the other side of the building."

The university said the breakdowns reflect normal wear and tear for electrical and mechanical equipment on a campus of UVM’s size. The school said the situation is being adequately managed by facilities maintenance and their contract elevator service.

Students with disabilities, however, said the breakdowns are excessive and deny them reasonable accommodation and access required under law. They said the university’s inactions violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, their 504 special education plan under the Rehabilitation Act and their human rights.

The students also said they have lost out on hundreds of dollars they paid for dorm rooms for nights they couldn’t sleep in their own beds.

Locked or unlocked – elevators continue to leave students stranded

While on duty as a resident advisor (RA) in February 2022, Zoe Fay stayed for two-and-a-half hours with a temporarily disabled student who was stranded because they couldn’t access the elevator to get to their room.

She described the situation from their perspective: “You’re so on display in those situations. Everybody is walking by and looking at you,” Fay said. “She was so dependent on others and no one in Res Life was stepping up.”

A Harris Hall University of Vermont dormitory as seen on May 1, 2024.

At the time the university had a policy of locking elevators. Some permanently disabled students and Residential Life supervisors had keys, but due to muddled policies, keys often went missing or couldn’t be found after hours when a person who was on crutches needed them.

Fay said even when elevators were used with a key or while open to everyone during moving week, they would frequently break down.

On two occasions in University Heights South dormitory, Fay witnessed broken elevators preventing emergency responders from transporting a stretcher. She described a student having to walk down four flights of stairs while in respiratory distress.

Reporting elevator issues could cost them their job – RAs say

Fay has a special needs brother and views the world through the lens of accessibility. She argued to Residential Life that locking the elevators was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and began filing bias reports, which she was told by the UVM Equal Opportunity Director Nick Stanton was the best way to alert administration to the many elevator and accessibility issues she witnessed.

Bias reports handle issues of discrimination, harassment or sexual misconduct. The university is required to promote the use of bias reporting as part of a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in April 2023 that found the university mishandled claims of antisemitism.

“Discrimination against persons with a disability is a civil rights issue,” Fay said.

After slow responses to some of Fay's other attempts to discuss issues with administration, the bias reports drew quick attention and her job was put in jeopardy, she said.

“Pretty much immediately they were telling me that I needed to stop raising this issue and my immediate supervisor (in Residential Life), who was a grad student, told me there were discussions about either firing me or not rehiring me on that basis,” Fay said.

Fay said she waited to come forward about the issue because at the time she needed her RA job to pay for housing and food.

Ariel Schuck (left) and Lillian Mae Olsen (right), University of Vermont students and members of the Disabled Student Union, show how necessary working elevators are to navigating campus on May 1, 2024 in the University Heights North dormitory building.

Fay isn’t the only RA to say their job was held over them for reporting accessibility issues, and in particular elevator outages. Lyza Sirois, who is a current RA, said they got the same warning.

“RAs being vocal aren’t getting rehired,” Sirois said. They also described a Residential Life supervisor pulling down a sign posted next to an elevator that told residents how to report elevator issues.

“We have one job – it is to better student life,” Sirois said. They said they felt penalized for doing what they were hired to do. For this and other reasons, Sirois has decided not to continue being an RA.

Ariel Schuck, a University of Vermont student seen here on May 1, 2024 in the University Heights North dormitory building, has impaired mobility and requires working elevators to navigate campus. She says elevators can break multiple times per week, leaving her stranded or requiring her to travel much further out of her way than her peers who do not have a disability.

UVM spokesperson Adam White said during an interview that commenting or speculating about these occurrences without having knowledge of what happened would be inappropriate and that the items would be brought up to the Residential Life Department.

One floor up and two down – recent changes also mean setbacks for elevator usage

Eventually, many dorm elevators were unlocked starting in fall 2023. The Disabled Student Union was formed and their work led to UVM creating a form specifically for filing complaints about accessibility issues instead of using bias reports.

For Fay, it seemed like a win after working for two years to make progress for students with temporary and permanent disabilities.

But she heard reports from former coworkers that now that elevators were getting regular use, they were breaking down more frequently, and university maintenance was failing to respond to all calls to fix them.

“Last semester it was weekly, but reports that I’ve been getting this semester, it’s daily,” Fay said of inoperable elevators in University Heights where she was an RA.

Students with disabilities form advocacy group around inaccessibility

Lillian Mae Olsen and Ariel Schuck have a lot in common. They are both UVM sophomores, founding members of the Disabled Student Union and share a genetic disorder that began affecting their mobility late in adolescence.

Olsen uses a wheelchair with a motorized fifth-wheel assist and Schuck uses a cane to get around and cannot take stairs or walk long distances.

Having navigated much of their lives able-bodied, they are in a prime position to recognize the stark contrast in access for those with mobility challenges and those without.

The two planned to pursue their personal and academic interests at UVM – Olsen is an environmental studies major who is also a singer-songwriter, and Schuck is on the debate team and in the band. However, accessibility issues have become an unexpected and significant barrier to their pursuits, they said.

University of Vermont students Ariel Schuck (left) and Lillian Mae Olsen (right), pictured on May 1, 2024 in University Heights North, are founding members of the UVM Disabled Student Union. Through the group, the two have been leading efforts to make the university aware of the many accessibility issues students with disabilities face on campus everyday.

The Disabled Student Union was formed in October 2022 as a social and advocacy group and has about 50 members.

Schuck compiled a list of items the group had noted as barriers in an Inaccessibility Newsletter, which the union sent to UVM administration. It eventually led to the creation of the Accessibility Feedback and Barrier Report Form in October 2023.

The student union was also able to get benches at a bus stop on campus. An elevator outage petition to make a plan for displaced students with disabilities garnered 560 signatures and the group participated in a protest about non-functioning elevators in February 2024.

How inoperable elevators make everyday living difficult for students with disabilities

Broken elevators are a constant frustration for students with disabilities, which they said shouldn’t be a struggle.

One Friday night, the elevator in Schuck’s dorm was going to be out of service until at least Monday morning when the elevator service could get to it, she was told.

She called Residential Life to get a temporary room. After three-and-a-half hours on the phone, Schuck says Residential Life had found her a room in a dorm a mile across campus where the bus system doesn’t run. The room had no bed linens, pillow or towels, and Residential Life could not transport some of her personal items for her.

Schuck said that was an inadequate response and the university failed to provide livable accommodations. She stayed with a friend instead.

Frequently breaking elevators in the University Heights North and South dormitory are a constant source of frustration for Ariel Schuck, who needs elevator access due to a disability that affects her mobility. The University of Vermont student is pictured on May 1, 2024.

Calculating what she pays per day for campus housing, Schuck estimates she has paid $600 this semester for days she could not access her room.

“I’m being denied housing that I’m paying thousands and thousands of dollars for,” she said.

Adapting and changing course because of an elevator outage can also be difficult. Students with mobility challenges meticulously plan their routes to minimize distance, time and barriers in their way, and they may build in rest spots along their path.

Unexpected outages throw off those plans, cause them to travel much further than those who can climb stairs, and it can be hard on their body, the students said.

UVM says elevator malfunctions normal, manageable

Eric Berliner is the director of the Physical Plant department. His team maintains UVM facilities, including 85 elevators across buildings that serve around 12,500 students. He said the level of elevator malfunction is normal and expected for the size of the university and manageable by the facilities team and their contract elevator service.

“With any electro-mechanical device − any piece of equipment, you will eventually have some sort of failures," Berliner said. He said his department attends to any repairs in a timely manner but are sometimes constrained by parts, labor and delivery. He also said their elevator contract service provides preventative maintenance.

”I don’t view it as a problem that the team cannot handle,” he said.

The university switched elevator services in January and Berliner said technicians are available on call even after hours and on weekends.

A UVM elevator used by students with disabilities has an "Out of Service" sign on it.

Students reported elevators were less likely to be worked on outside regular business hours and lacked regular maintenance including out-of-date inspections in certification stickers, which they said is an important accountability measure.

Berliner said there is a delay between an elevator being inspected and the certificate being signed by the state, but the alternative would be to take a safe elevator out of service while waiting on an updated sticker.

He said the team takes very seriously any report of a malfunctioning elevator, including working quickly to free entrapped persons. Data showed at least 51 instances of people becoming trapped in UVM elevators in nearly two school years.

Students said they fear taking elevators that shake violently or have just been reset. A facilities crew member may reset an elevator to get it moving rather than address the problem that caused the elevator to stop in the first place, students said. A reset may make an elevator operational for minutes or for hours.

A UVM Central Campus Residence Hall #1 elevator has an expired inspection certificate of one week shy of six months. The certificate expired June 7, 2022; the phone shows the picture was taken November 22, 2022.

Berliner said an elevator can get overheated due to overuse and that is often when a reset is used. Shaking often means more hydraulic oil needs to be added. He said at times they rely on the assessment of the elevator company when to take an elevator out of service.

“We will never start up and put people in an elevator that we feel is unsafe, I can assure you of that,” he said.

UVM is a large campus, and his team relies on the campus community to help identify issues, such as making Service Operations Support (SOS) service reports, Berliner said.

Asked if there were plans to replace elevators, Berliner said he was unaware of any such plans for the immediate future, but upgrading an elevator can cost well over six figures.

Are elevator issues violating “reasonable accommodation” for students with disabilities?

Part of Sharon Mone’s responsibilities at UVM’s Center for Academic Success is to ensure students with disabilities receive reasonable and appropriate accommodations so they have equal access to their education, in accordance with section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Mone said every student is assigned a specialist to understand their limitations and to create an individualized plan for reasonable accommodations on campus, and that plans can be adjusted as needed.

While accommodations have been made, in some cases, proving what is “reasonable” or “appropriate” can be difficult. Take Schuck’s example of being given a room too far for her to walk to. The university provided a room, but Schuck argued it wasn't a reasonable accommodation.

Mone provided multiple examples where accommodations met an individual person’s needs – including getting buttons to open doors added on a disabled person’s route, adding a wheelchair ramp to a residence, and having two student staff members ready to open doors whenever a specific student needed to get to class in that building.

University of Vermont student Lillian Mae Olsen, pictured May 1, 2024, in UVM's Living/Learning complex. Olsen says she is at the mercy of working elevators to get where she needs to go on campus due to a disability that requires use of a wheelchair. But, she says elevators consistently break, leaving her stranded or having to go much further out of her way than her able-bodied peers.

But disabled students said these examples address temporary issues and not the underlying problem of restricted access. Like their able-bodied peers, they would like to go wherever they desire whenever they want and not rely on someone else to get there.

Public buildings must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which eliminates barriers that prevent access for persons with disabilities. ADA compliance, though, is required during new construction or major renovations. In existing structures, accommodations must be made if they are "readily achievable" and “easily accomplishable and able to be carried out without much difficulty or expense."

Disabled students have catalogued hundreds of ADA accessibility barriers on UVM's campus in addition to elevators. However, older buildings and elevators can be expensive to update. Students say the "too expensive" argument falls flat, considering the university recently spent $145,000 on a new logo and more money to reprint signs and materials.

Mone said UVM has made progress with the barrier reporting forms, adding benches to bus stops, and individual accommodations that help students get to their room or regular destinations.

“With all good things, some things take longer to navigate on a campus this size,” she said.

The Disabled Student Union said UVM administration has been willing to talk with them about issues. But most often those conversations result in administrators commiserating with them about their frustrations while failing to take lasting action.

“They’re validating emotions – being considerate while denying my human rights,” Schuck said.

