Constantine man gets 10 years in prison on criminal sexual conduct charge

CENTREVILLE – A 38-year-old St. Joseph County man was sentenced last to at least 10 years in prison on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Richard Frank Jackson, who lived in the 500 block of Canaris Street in Constantine, was sentenced March 22 by St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman after pleading guilty Feb. 15.

Jackson’s plea agreement was negotiated by prosecutor David Marvin, who met with the 9-year-old victim and her family to discuss the case and prepare her for potentially testifying at a jury trial.

Marvin said he is happy to have met his goals of: punishing Jackson for his actions; protecting society by marking Jackson as a danger to children; requiring Jackson to be placed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry; and keeping the victim from having to go through the traumatizing experience of reliving the crime by testifying at a jury trial.

“I asked for a prison sentence at the high end of the guideline range and I’m happy the judge agreed,” Marvin stated. “This little girl can heal and continue her childhood knowing the defendant will never harm her again.”

The case stems from an incident in March 2023 and was investigated by Three Rivers Police Department.

Marvin said with Jackson headed to prison, the victim and her family can continue the healing process.

