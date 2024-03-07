Will the constant rain lead to any flooding in North Jersey? A look at conditions

Although the rain has come to a stop Thursday morning after two days of rainfall and a flood watch that loomed over most of North Jersey Wednesday, we are not in the clear yet.

According to Bill Goodman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, there is still a flood warning on the Passaic River in Pine Brook with minor flooding affecting the Passaic River in Essex County, Morris County, and Passaic County. Based on the U.S. Geological Survey Water Watch forecast, the Passaic River in Pine Brook is expected to crest at minor flood stage of 19 feet on Thursday night and begin falling below flood stage by Friday afternoon.

"That's it right now," said Goodman. "A lot of the rainfall in New Jersey was on the lower side as compared to Connecticut and Long Island. The heavier rain stayed to the east so no big problems in New Jersey."

However, the National Weather Service is staying vigilant as we head into the weekend with another inch of rain expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

"Right now, it looks like mostly urban and nuisance flooding in northeast New Jersey," Goodman said. "For the Passaic River, we will have to keep an eye on things for Saturday and Sunday. If the Passaic River goes below flood stage an inch of rain could put it back above."

If you do not live near the Passaic River, you can take a breather and maybe a step outside. There is a chance of spotty showers throughout Thursday afternoon, but Friday is looking to be a dry day with a high of 53 degrees.

"Tomorrow looks dry. Saturday morning looks dry, so if you have any outdoor plans you might want to get them in because once we get into Saturday afternoon through Sunday it looks like it will be wet," said Goodman. " It seems like these weather systems are coming in a little faster than expected so if that happens maybe we'll salvage Sunday afternoon. It is a little too early to know but we'll keep our fingers crossed."

