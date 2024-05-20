Constable arrested again after police say she was seen carrying gun, violating court order

INDIANAPOLIS — Center Township’s Constable is in Marion County Jail again after being accused of carrying a firearm, a violation of court orders stemming from her pending, previous criminal cases.

According to an arrest affidavit, Indianapolis police spotted Constable Denise Hatch on Saturday night in the west side of the city wearing her uniform and displaying a Glock handgun holstered at her waist. Hatch, police noted, is prohibited from carrying a gun due to her prior criminal cases.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop on Hatch at 11:41 p.m. in the 800 block of West 16th Street. Police said officers found her wearing a constable badge around her neck with a Glock 43 9mm handgun in a holster around her waist.

When officers asked Hatch for a statement, her first response was “unintelligible,” police said.

“It was followed by the words ‘no statement,’ followed by directed obscenity,” A lieutenant wrote in the affidavit.

Hatch is jailed on preliminary charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, invasion of privacy and official misconduct.

Hatch’s arrest marks the second time the elected official has been taken into custody for criminal charges this year, and the latest legal turmoil to hit her office.

In February, police arrested Hatch after an extensive investigation scoping “incidents involving the Center Township’s Constable’s Office.” Constables are elected officials who serve summonses, warrants and subpoenas enforcing orders of small claims court.

Hatch’s first criminal case stemmed from a reported theft at Kroger in August. According to an arrest affidavit, store employees called the police after Hatch left the building carrying produce without paying. Store security told police when they arrived that Hatch tried to exchange a bag of rotten produce for a new bag of broccoli. When employees refused to take the bag and told her she needed to pay, they said Hatch retorted that she’s the constable and she’s “taking her damn broccoli."

Mark Nicholson, Hatch's attorney, said he hasn't spoken with her about the new allegations and declined to comment but noted the "interesting timing" of the latest arrest, which he said comes a little over 24 hours after hearing depositions regarding the alleged Kroger theft.

In the second case, Indianapolis police accused Hatch of trying to use her influence to stop officers from investigating one of her employees during a traffic stop. Court records said police pulled over the man for traffic violations and when officers asked him to step out of the car, they found a Glock .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in his vehicle. He was prohibited from carrying a gun because of a prior domestic battery conviction.

Officers said Hatch arrived at the scene while they were interviewing her employee in a patrol car and tried opening doors on both sides of the vehicle.

Hatch was also at the center of an unrelated, months-long dispute between her and an Indianapolis Small Claims Court judge that boiled over last year when Hatch attempted to arrest a court bailiff and township employee. When the constable brought the pair to the Community Justice Center, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies refused to take them into custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges in Hatch's latest arrest. Both of her previous cases remain pending.

