Consider a father's influence when reviewing candidates

Father’s Day celebrates not only the dads in our lives but all the men who provide emotional, financial and practical support to their families. According to the latest data, there are approximately 70.1 million fathers in the United States. These husbands, partners and even grandfathers may vary in their parenting skills, but all leave their children memories that are carried into adulthood.

I grew up in the 1950s when a father’s primary job was to provide for his family. My dad was a quiet man — I never heard him raise his voice to my mother, myself or siblings. He worked a construction job that meant being outdoors all year-round in rain, snow and heat. Additionally, he held a second evening job cleaning local businesses. He was ready to help others when asked. His quiet faith was our legacy. Friends and co-workers respected him; however, few knew the difficult problems he faced at home. There were outstanding medical bills. A son died. He was injured in a job-site accident. He never spoke of these challenges, nor did he complain that he didn’t have a fair deal.

Thoughts of my father brought to mind a recent article on President Joe Biden’s personal life. The writer, Janal Simmons, was shocked that very few young voters knew Joe Biden as a devoted father who quietly faced many personal issues throughout his career.

Sammons found, “In the absence of Biden’s biography, a lot of young people only know the negative info they’re being fed about the president.” College students tend to get their news from social media and television. Too many young voters rely on information from short videos and memes. Few read newspapers like the Wall Street Journal. Most are unaware that Biden began his political career at the age of 27, and two years later was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Tragically, two weeks after winning the seat, Biden's wife and young daughter died in an auto accident. He was sworn in at his sons' hospital room as the fifth-youngest senator in history. He continued as a senator representing Delaware for 36 years. Unlike most of his Washington colleagues, Biden commuted to Washington and home to Delaware each night by train to look after his two sons. His son Beau Biden died from brain cancer in 2015 after serving in Iraq. Biden dealt with these horrific tragedies by relying on his faith. He often mentions his faith journey and how it guides his decisions.

Many voters assume that the president was from a rich family. In fact, Biden was known for many years as one of the poorest members of Congress. The website Politifact’s fact sheet shows that over the years, the joint income of the Bidens not far above his allotted congressional pay. Jill Biden, his second wife, has always worked as a teacher.

As a senator, Biden has used the personal challenges he faced as a father to guide his work for his constituents. His legislative legacy has not been widely broadcast; however, he has introduced and supported important laws that strengthen families, ensure the safety of women and promote affordable health care.

As we celebrate fathers and the traits that make them a positive difference in their families, consider what traits we look for in our candidates. Family values and personal faith underpin how the people we elect choose to govern.

The upcoming November elections have the potential to change our country. Do some investigating on candidates from local to state to national. Non-partisan information can be found on websites like justfacts.votesmart.org or www.factcheck.org, Your Monroe County Library System can offer further guidance.

Mary Bullard is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good of all. She is a former librarian and resides in Lambertville. She can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Mary Bullard: Consider a father's influence when reviewing candidates