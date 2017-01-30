What Conservatives Get Wrong About Trump's Immigration Order

Late Sunday, National Review published an editorial on Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Trump’s Order on Refugees: Mostly Right on Substance, Wrong on Rollout.”

Echoing arguments circulating widely on the center right, it notes that capping refugees at 50,000 per year is similar to the policy that prevailed under George W. Bush and for Barack Obama’s first term; that the directive to prioritize religious minority refugees in affected countries makes sense, given the existential threat they face from ISIS; and that there is precedent for Trump’s order. “In 2011, the Obama administration halted refugee-processing from Iraq for six months in order to do exactly what the Trump administration is doing now: ensure that terrorists were not exploiting the program to enter the country,” the editorial states, adding dismissively that “no one rushed to JFK International to protest.”

In another slam at Trump critics, the editorial declares that “the instant backlash, which has culminated in thousands of protesters creating chaos at the nation’s airports, is the result more of knee-jerk emotion than a sober assessment of Trump’s policy.” As the Islamic State continues its reign of terror, “it should be a matter of common sense that the U.S. needs to evaluate and strengthen its vetting,” the piece argues, focusing its criticism of the Trump administration on its implementation of the directive:

Trump’s order displays much of the amateurism that dominated his campaign. There seems to have been no guidance provided by the White House and the Department of Homeland Security to the officials nationwide who would be responsible for executing the order; and on Saturday, as refugees were being detained at airports across the country, it was reported that local officials were struggling to contact Customs and DHS higher-ups. The confusion extended to the question of whether the executive order applied to green-card holders. It took DHS secretary John Kelly more than 24 hours to clarify that this is not the case. Similarly, the White House should stipulate that this policy does not apply to the many Iraqi refugees who have acted as aides and translators to Allied forces... The order allows the relevant officials to intervene on a case-by-case basis to “issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked,” but this permission seems to have gone initially unnoticed.

The editorial is correct in parts. Whether right or wrong, capping refugees at 50,000 per year is hardly unprecedented; there is nothing wrong, in principle, with evaluating the vetting process used to guard against terrorists entering the United States; the order does allow relevant officials to intervene on a case-by-case basis; and the Trump administration’s implementation is as indefensible as the editors say.

Still, I find the editorial as a whole deeply wrongheaded, in large part because it strips away or ignores indispensable context. And I hope its authors will reconsider.

* * *

The most glaring flaw in the editorial is its characterization of what befell green-card holders, which I wrote about in “A Betrayal of Legal Immigrants Who Followed the Rules.” To say that “confusion” surrounded whether these legal, permanent residents would be affected, and that it took 24 hours “to clarify” that it was not the case, implies that the Trump administration never meant to bar their entry.

It would be more accurate to say that the executive order erected a new barrier that kept green-card holders from entering the U.S.; that the Department of Homeland Security and a senior White House official both stated that green-card holders would be barred; that John Kelly, the new head of the Department of Homeland Security, reversed that position on green-card holders in a statement issued on Sunday evening; and that the reversal doesn’t clarify that green-card holders were never affected by the executive order, it affirms that the order covers them, but adds that the new waivers they must now request if they travel abroad will be granted.