Conservative UW Regent Bob Atwell resigns, clearing way for new appointee to serve

A conservative University of Wisconsin regent who planned to remain on the board despite his term ending has resigned, clearing the way for his successor to join the board.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bob Atwell to the UW Board of Regents for a term that ended May 1. Atwell emailed UW System leaders late last month about his plan to continue serving until he resigned or his successor was confirmed by the GOP-controlled state Senate. He noted his replacement hadn't even been named and he hoped his extension would improve communication between the Legislature and the board.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees can remain in their posts until the Senate confirms their successor because the expiration of a term doesn't in itself create a vacancy.

Evers on May 31 announced Timothy Nixon would take Atwell's spot for a term ending in 2031. Nixon, who earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Green Bay and a law degree from UW-Madison, is a bankruptcy lawyer for Godfrey & Kahn.

Atwell resigned Monday, according to an email he sent to UW leaders and shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He implied his intentions were misinterpreted, leading to about half a dozen hate mail messages.

"I thought my reasons for staying on at least through the Milwaukee meeting were clearly expressed, but I certainly left room for people to assume I was planning to reenact the scenario playing out on the DNR board," Atwell wrote, referring to a situation on the state DNR board where an appointee served for two years beyond his term.

Atwell called Nixon a "great choice" to replace him. He reiterated his belief that the state public university system needs to change.

"The UW system is in dire need of reform and a reset in our relationship with all the people of Wisconsin," Atwell wrote. "It is not Tony Evers' university any more than it was Scott Walker's."

WisPolitics first reported Atwell's resignation.

Evers also named former American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwadel and UW-Oshkosh student Desmond Adongo to the board.

The governor's announcement kicks off the process where the Senate confirms or reject the appointees. The Legislature is not scheduled to return until early next year. Regents can serve on the board while unconfirmed so long as their predecessor steps down.

The next board meeting is Thursday at UW-Milwaukee.

