Conservative Pundit Sends Stark Warning To ‘Bedwetting’ Dems Over ‘Morning Joe’ Supercut

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show on Monday hit Donald Trump with a supercut of his latest verbal missteps at weekend campaign events in North Carolina and Virginia.

The withering montage prompted conservative pundit Charlie Sykes, the former editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, to advise “bedwetting” Democrats on how to defeat the former president if, as is increasingly likely, he becomes the GOP nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November.

“Well, what fresh hell?” Sykes responded to footage of Trump slurring, mispronouncing words, confusing Biden with former President Barack Obama and claiming a Taliban leader addressed him as “Your Highness.”

Sykes acknowledged he’s “not a psychiatrist” but drew a sharp distinction between Biden who “is old” and Trump who is “deranged, demented and pathetic […] not to mention dangerous.”

But Biden could use that to his advantage, the commentator suggested.

Biden “will be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m old, I’m very stiff when I walk, but this guy is also old and he’s crazy and he’s dangerous and he’s incoherent.’”

Trump’s likely nomination will “focus the mind” among Democrats, he added, who he urged to “stop the bedwetting” and maybe “freak out a little bit.”

“This could actually happen” he warned. “Maybe we ought to treat that threat the way it ought to be treated. If it’s an existential threat, let’s act like it is an existential threat. So, stop the bedwetting, but maybe a little freakout wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.”

Watch the video here:

