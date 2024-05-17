Conservative scion Brent Bozell IV sentenced to nearly 4 years in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A man whose family members were key architects of the American conservative movement was sentenced Friday to nearly four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors sought more than 11 years in prison for Brent Bozell IV, the son of Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell III and grandson of Joe McCarthy speechwriter Brent Bozell Jr., who was William F. Buckley Jr.'s brother-in-law and ghost-wrote Barry Goldwater's "The Conscience of a Conservative."

Brent Bozell IV at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 (FBI; U.S. DC for the District of Columbia)

Judge John Bates sentenced the younger Bozell to 45 months in prison and $4,727 in restitution Friday for his role in the Capitol attack.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Bozell joined the pro-Trump mob as it breached the police line and smashed windows during the initial breach of the Capitol. He was side by side with members of the far-right Proud Boys, as well as an anti-abortion rights advocate accused of plotting to kill FBI employees who worked on his Jan. 6 case.

Bozell made his way into the Senate gallery and then onto the Senate floor. He also joined the mob during another violent breach of doors off the Capitol rotunda, which allowed other rioters to storm the building.

Prosecutors say Bozell “led the charge” on Jan. 6 because he "believed that the presidential election had been ‘stolen’ and thus planned to respond through violence." They are seeking a terrorism sentencing enhancement — the same one given to five members of the Proud Boys, four of whom were convicted of seditious conspiracy — saying Bozell's actions "displayed a clear intent to stop Congress from certifying the results of the election through the use of both physical force and property destruction," conduct which "is a quintessential example of an intent to influence and retaliate against government conduct through intimidation or coercion and warrants the application of the terrorism enhancement."

Prosecutors also cited Bozell's comments that the "Capitol siege was morally justified" and his references to former Vice President Mike Pence as a "traitor" as evidence of his intention to engage in an act of domestic terrorism.

In a court filing this week, prosecutors said they had secured terrorism sentencing enhancements in a handful of Jan. 6 cases, including against Proud Boys such as Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, the longest sentence in any Jan. 6 case.

Prosecutors also said Bozell "came up with outrageous justifications for his conduct on January 6 that were both inconsistent with the video evidence and implausible" during his trial testimony, which led to his conviction in September on a host of charges, including five felonies.

Bozell was caught with the help of online sleuths, as well as local residents who recognized him because he was wearing a sweatshirt bearing the name of the school his children attended in Pennsylvania.

The prosecution's sentencing memo mentions that Bozell texted his brother to try to get his father to retract his public condemnation of violence after Jan. 6. His defense attorneys wrote that Bozell was part of a family that was “too personally and emotionally ‘invested’ in the final outcome of the 2020 election” and that Bozell is “ashamed that he smashed windows at the U.S. Capitol Building and entered through them.”

Bozell's father wrote a letter in support, saying that he had "remained silent for the past 3 1/2 years" so he wouldn't "tip the apple cart of justice" that he but now believed — especially because of the decision to seek a terrorism sentencing enhancement — that "there is more at play" in his son's case.

"I am not pleading my son’s innocence, only that his punishment match the crime. I am asking the Court to consider my son’s character that is sterling and is being defended by absolutely everyone around him," Bozell III wrote.

Bozell III founded the Parents Television and Media Council in 1995, when his son, now in his mid-40s, was a teenager. The organization targeted shows like "Friends," "Dawson’s Creek" and "Spin City," along with video games like "Mortal Kombat." Bozell III had said during the 2016 presidential campaign that Donald Trump "might be the greatest charlatan of them all," but he pivoted to defending Trump, even writing a 2019 book titled "Unmasked: Big Media's War Against Trump."

Bozell’s grandfather was “convicted of assaulting a police officer with a five-foot wooden cross” after he led an anti-abortion attack on a clinic in Washington, D.C., in 1970, according to his 1997 obituary in The Washington Post.

In the more than three years since the Capitol attack, federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,424 defendants and secured more than 1,019 convictions. Of the 884 defendants who have been sentenced, 541 have received periods of incarceration, from a few days behind bars to Tarrio's 22-year prison term.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com