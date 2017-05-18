Conservative legal scholars debate: Can the president obstruct justice?

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday morning, as the grave and unpleasant topic of impeachment entered the American political conversation, the leading conservative legal group convened its annual daylong meeting just blocks from the White House.

The Federalist Society handed out media packets to reporters that included a 2014 news article about how the group was at that time discussing the possible impeachment of President Barack Obama for “constitutional excesses.”

But when it came to the current White House occupant and the debate over possible obstruction of justice related to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, one of the Federalist Society’s founding members was unequivocal in his support of President Donald Trump.

“President Trump acted appropriately if he gave guidance to Director Comey on an investigation. It is important for us to step back and remember that under the Constitution, the president has the authority and power to enforce the laws,” said David McIntosh, who is also the head of the Club for Growth, a pro-business conservative advocacy group.

McIntosh defended Trump’s reported request of former FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into Russian contacts with Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Presidents have wisely chosen to insulate the FBI from political interference,” McIntosh said, but “the president still has the power and authority to direct the FBI how to do their job.”

A little later, another panelist at the Federalist Society meeting — former Attorney General Michael B. Mukasey — at first echoed McIntosh’s line of argument.

“The president has power to direct that an investigation cease,” Mukasey said.

But Mukasey, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, then went on to make a series of comments that were severely disapproving of Trump’s reported conduct.

First, Mukasey said he was not sure Trump understood the implications of what he was doing.

“As the story is told … it’s kind of informal: ‘Hey, would you cut this guy some slack? He’s a nice guy.’ And that kind of conversation about an ongoing proceeding, conducted in a manner that is extraordinarily informal … suggests complete unconsciousness of what it is that’s actually happening,” Mukasey said.

He continued: “That conversation might be appropriate to a minor disciplinary matter at a big corporation. It’s not appropriate to a criminal investigation. The inability to distinguish the one from the other, I think, is extraordinary.”

The implication in Mukasey’s comments seemed to be that President Trump does not understand the job he now holds. It’s a concern that was echoed by Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel to President Obama.

“The missing piece here, alarmingly, is a conception of the presidency. He seems to be imagining that he is running one of his companies,” Bauer wrote Wednesday. “Where [former President Richard] Nixon put the government at risk with a misbegotten political morality, Trump is failing, badly, because he is vainly running on a certain marketplace morality, compatible with his temperament, that once won him money and attention.”

One observer in the room at the Federalist Society meeting said he was surprised by the strength of Mukasey’s condemnation. And sources with expertise in the matter of presidential power said that Mukasey’s comment about the president’s legal authority to end an investigation is true as a technical matter but does not obviate the issue of obstruction of justice.

A president can intervene in a situation where he or she believes there has been bad judgment on the part of prosecutors, legal experts said. But when a president’s personal interests or behavior are in question, and he involves himself, it raises the issue of obstruction.

“If it’s obstruction of justice then he can’t do it,” one legal expert said, who asked not to be quoted by name given the sensitivity of the discussion.

McIntosh, however, disagreed with that interpretation when interviewed by Yahoo News later in the day.

“When the president has the authority to say what he said, it can’t possibly be obstruction of justice,” McIntosh said. “The president can direct any investigator, any legal authority how to do their job. If he does it in a way that the public feels is inappropriate, the remedy is the next election.”