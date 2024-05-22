'Conservative ally': SC Gov. Henry McMaster endorses Rep. William Timmons for re-election

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette have endorsed U.S. Rep. William Timmons in his re-election bid for the 4th congressional district.

"William is a great conservative ally in our fight against the Biden administration's efforts to impose their radical socialist agenda on the people of South Carolina," McMaster said in a statement. "He is a proven leader. As a former prosecutor and as a captain in the South Carolina Air National Guard, he is not afraid to stand up for our Palmetto State and work to get things done for the Upstate."

Timmons, backed by former President Donald Trump, faces state Rep. Adam Morgan, chairman of the ultra-conservative South Carolina Freedom Caucus, for the Republican nomination in the June 11 primary.

Timmons entered Congress in 2019 after serving one term in the South Carolina Senate from 2016 to 2018.

"William Timmons is a great congressman with terrific conservative record. He grew up in the Upstate and his family has been an integral part of this community for generations," Evette said in a statement. "As a strong supporter of President Trump's America First agenda, William understands the challenges facing Upstate families today. I stand with President Trump asking you to put William back on the front line for us in Washington. Please join me on June 11 as I vote William Timmons for Congress."

Timmons said he was "proud to have strong conservative support" for his campaign.

Recently, Trump reiterated his support for Timmons on Truth Social, saying Timmons is a "terrific advocate for the people of South Carolina's 4th Congressional District" on May 19.

