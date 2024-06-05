Conservative activist who fought Maine school districts over race, gender policies has died

Jun. 5—A conservative activist who has been a vocal critic of transgender and racially inclusive policies at school districts across the state died on Monday, according to published reports.

Shawn McBreairty, a 53-year-old father of two who lived in Hampden, has been engaged in ongoing legal battles with multiple school districts. His criticisms of the public education system attracted the attention of national right-wing media, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

News of McBreairty's death began to circulate on social media Tuesday. More than 100 people offered condolences to his wife and two daughters on Facebook.

The Press Herald has not been able to confirm McBreairty's death or the cause of his death with an official source.

Hampden Police Chief Chris Bailey said he could neither confirm nor deny any death investigation at McBreairty's residence in Hampden. Attorneys who worked with McBreairty also would not confirm his death when contacted Tuesday. Others who knew McBreairty through political connections said they had heard the same reports but had no direct knowledge.

The Bangor Daily News posted a report of his death based on an anonymous second-hand source and the editor of the Maine Wire, a conservative news website, posted on X that he had heard the news from multiple unnamed sources.

McBreairty made a name for himself beginning in 2021, when he complained to Carlson — who was then a top-rated host on Fox News — that School Administrative District 51 in Cumberland and North Yarmouth was trying to keep him from attending his twin daughters' high school graduation.

In the months leading up to that appearance on Carlson's show, McBreairty tangled with school district officials over how the schools were teaching racial equity. That escalated to the district seeking a criminal trespass order.

McBreairty eventually moved to Hampden after his daughters' graduation and soon began attending local school board meetings there, even though he didn't have any children in the district.

That school district tried to ban him from participating in school functions or entering school grounds because he failed to follow meeting procedures and decorum. He responded by filing a lawsuit.

McBreairty also has filed lawsuits against school officials in Brewer and in Hermon, alleging that they violated his First Amendment rights.

Last fall, McBreairty drew attention to a transgender youth cross country runner who had performed well at a state meet.

On social media accounts, McBreairty referred to himself as "America's Most Dangerous Dad,"

McBreairty was active at the 2022 Maine Republican Party convention, when he introduced an amendment to the party's platform that saw to ban public school teachers from teaching so-called "critical race theory."

"It's time for accountability. Morals and family values have been stripped away from schools and been replaced by identity politics and kiddie porn," he said.

Late last year, McBreairty was among a handful of right-wing media personalities who shared personal information about Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows shortly before she was the victim of a "swatting" incident in which police responded to false report of a violent incident at her home.

Threats on Bellows came after she made the decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot because of his role in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump appealed the decision, which was overturned.

Fox News, the Daily Caller and the New York Post are among the conservative media outlets that have elevated McBreairty's rhetoric in recent years, as well as the local Maine Wire, a division of the Maine Policy Institute.

McBreairty's many lawsuits have been taken on by right-wing legal groups, including the Center for American Liberty and Massachusetts-based attorney Marc Randazza, who has represented conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of the website InfoWars, among others.

In response to an email asking him to confirm McBreairty's death, Randazza instead criticized the Press Herald and its journalists in vulgar terms.

